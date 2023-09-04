Allen and Phillips lead the way as New Zealand hammer England in 3rd T20

"We asked for a better performance in all three areas (batting, bowling and fielding) and that was the kind of performance you expect to see when we play," Southee told the BBC.

"Finn showed his class today and Glenn has been outstanding for us for a long time, especially on tricky surfaces. He made it look like a completely different surface to everyone else.

"So we got a decent score and then with the ball we were more clinical and also had the advantage of having 20 overs watching England bowl."

Buttler added: "Credit to New Zealand, they outplayed us. It was a good toss (for New Zealand) to win, we let them get too many. We couldn't break that Allen-Phillips partnership and they just took the game away.

"Chasing that kind of score we needed a fast start and a good powerplay and we didn't get any partnerships going."

Allen, who played for Southern Brave in English domestic cricket's the Hundred, struck leg-spinner Adil Rashid for three consecutive sixes and the opener received good support from Phillips during a stand of 88 for the third wicket.

Gus Atkinson, fresh from impressing with four wickets on his T20 debut during a 95-run win at Old Trafford on Friday, was the pick of England's attack with 2-31.

But spinner Liam Livingstone was smashed for 55 in four overs.

Earlier, the highlights of opener Allen's 53-ball innings came during a 15th over where he launched the experienced Rashid for three consecutive sixes -- a drive over deep extra cover, a legside slog and a lofted shot down the ground.