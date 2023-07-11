“We can put opponents under challenge if we score even 250’’

The mere word interview is as scary as a bomb explosion for the Afghanistan team. One reason is the language barrier and another big one is the political situation of their country. For those reasons, they not only abstain from interviews but also anybody else other than coach and captain are not permitted to face even a press conference.

Hamid Hassan retired as a player in March this year and joined the national team as coach. Fans may remember Hassan with Afghan flags on both his cheeks and flag-coloured headband around his head during his playing days. Hassan faced Prothom Alo to talk about past and present of Afghanistan cricket. But he carefully went through the questionnaire first.