“We can put opponents under challenge if we score even 250’’

The mere word interview is as scary as a bomb explosion for the Afghanistan team. One reason is the language barrier and another big one is the political situation of their country. For those reasons, they not only abstain from interviews but also anybody else other than coach and captain are not permitted to face even a press conference.
Hamid Hassan retired as a player in March this year and joined the national team as coach. Fans may remember Hassan with Afghan flags on both his cheeks and flag-coloured headband around his head during his playing days. Hassan faced Prothom Alo to talk about past and present of Afghanistan cricket. But he carefully went through the questionnaire first.
You became a coach just after retiring from the game. How do you feel?
I'm enjoying it. I played a lot of cricket. I had been with the national side since 2006. I faced many injuries and returned. I had been contemplating over five-six years, it would be probably better for myself and country if I become a coach. I'm feeling good. As I saw every member of the current side growing in front of my very eyes, the work is easier.
The team is doing well. That must be satisfying.
Yes, we started with the Pakistan series. We won the T20 series there. Then we lost to Sri Lanka 2-1 but won here 2-0. Pacers as well as the spinners are doing well.
You are like a hero to the players of this team….
That is true. I have done a lot for Afghanistan. I completed level three of coaching a few days back. I have enough experience in international cricket. When I see the team is doing well I feel I am contributing something.
How is the pipeline of Afghan pacers?
You will see more Hamid Hassan, Farooqi and Shapur Zadrans who will bowl over 145kph. Fazal is doing well now. We have Azmat who can bowl 145. They are improving each day and I hope it will continue in the Asia Cup and World Cup.
How do you see the triumph of Afghan spinners throughout the world as a former fast bowler?
When I was playing everybody was a fast bowler. We had no spinner other than Nabi. Now we have Rashid, Mujeeb. On the other hand, Farooqi, Ajmat are doing well. Farid Malik bowls at 140. Our job is to take care of them so that a great balance is maintained.
When you had started, the pace bowlers did not have any coach. It is good luck for Farroqi and others to get you.
Obviously. I learnt everything by myself. I circled the ground 25 times, bowled for two hours and that was all I knew. Now they have trainers and physios. We can guide them easily. They are also learning quickly. I often tell them, “You are very lucky. We had nothing. No money, no infrastructure." Now they have been playing throughout the world. Now it is up to them how they go. You know what is the most important for fast bowlers? Good sleep and good meals. I often remind them that.
How do you evaluate the Afghan bowling attack?
This is what I call an appropriate bowling attack. We have spinners and pacers are doing well. Ajmat, Karim, Zanat are good all-rounders. We have Ibrahim, Gurbaz in batting and an experienced middle order. We are in good rhythm. It will be tough for any team to win against us. We shall be able to put the oppositions under challenge if we may score even 250.
Afghanistan clinched the series. Now the target must be white-wash?
To be honest, I would not think about this during my playing days and remain the same as coach. We have a match tomorrow and are preparing for that. If we do our job, maybe we will get a good result tomorrow. It will be great if we can hold this in T20s at Sylhet.
Where is your headband?
I no longer wear that but I carry it with me. I think I will hand it over to Farooqi. This headband belongs him now. He will wear the band during Asia Cup and World Cup. The time is theirs now.