Bangladesh send Pakistan in to bat in first T20

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh brought in pacer Taskin Ahmed after he missed the last two T20s in the team's 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last week.

Pakistan gave a T20 debut to 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returns for his first international appearance since January 2024.

The remaining two matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Dhaka.