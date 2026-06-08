Habibur smashes fastest century in Bangladesh’s 50-Over cricket history with 13 Sixes

Just six days after equalling the record for the fastest fifty, Habibur Rahman has now broken Bangladesh’s record for the fastest century in 50-over cricket.

Playing for Legends of Rupganj against City Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the ULAB Ground today, Monday, Habibur reached his century in just 45 deliveries.

Prior to today’s innings, Habibur jointly held Bangladesh’s List A record for the fastest century alongside Mosaddek Hossain, with both having reached the milestone in 49 balls.