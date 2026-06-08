Dhaka Premier League
Habibur smashes fastest century in Bangladesh’s 50-Over cricket history with 13 Sixes
Just six days after equalling the record for the fastest fifty, Habibur Rahman has now broken Bangladesh’s record for the fastest century in 50-over cricket.
Playing for Legends of Rupganj against City Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the ULAB Ground today, Monday, Habibur reached his century in just 45 deliveries.
Prior to today’s innings, Habibur jointly held Bangladesh’s List A record for the fastest century alongside Mosaddek Hossain, with both having reached the milestone in 49 balls.
By scoring a hundred off 45 deliveries, Habibur has now become the sole holder of the record.
Last week, Habibur struck a 15-ball fifty against Mohammedan Sporting Club. In that match, he took 26 runs off an over from Nahid Rana and 25 off an over from Taskin Ahmed. His start today, however, was far less explosive. He managed only six runs from his first nine balls.
Habibur opened his boundary count by hitting Nihad Uz Zaman for four off the first ball of the fourth over before launching the next delivery for six. When Nihad returned to bowl an over later, Habibur plundered 22 runs from it. He brought up his half-century in 26 balls.
After reaching fifty, the right-handed batter became even more aggressive. He needed only 19 more deliveries to score his second fifty to complete his century.
Habibur had previously scored a 49-ball century in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) in 2023. Earlier this season, Mosaddek also scored a century against the same opposition, City Club, while representing Abahani.
Before being caught off the bowling of Abdullah Al Mamun, Habibur hammered 130 runs from just 58 balls, striking 13 sixes and eight fours.
The 13 sixes are the second-highest tally in a single List A innings by a Bangladeshi batter. The record remains with Soumya Sarkar, who hit 19 sixes in a DPL match in 2019.
Habibur also holds the record for the fastest T20 century by a Bangladeshi batter. Representing Bangladesh A against Hong Kong China in the Rising Stars Asia Cup last year, he reached three figures in just 35 balls — the fastest century by a Bangladeshi across all formats.