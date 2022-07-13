Cricket

Bangladesh v West Indies 2nd ODI

Nasum claims maiden ODI wicket

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nasum Ahmed
Nasum Ahmed AFP file photo

Mosaddek Hossain and Nasum Ahmed took one wicket each to reduce West Indies to 41-2 after 15 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday

Mosaddek rattled the stumps of Kyle Mayers to break West Indies’ opening partnership for 27 in the 11th over.

Nasum then claimed his maiden ODI wicket in the 14th over by bowling out Shamarh Brooks for five to reduce the hosts to 39-2.

After 15 overs, Shai Hope and Brandon King are unbeaten on 17 and one respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh had multiple chances to break the opening stand in the powerplay, but poor fielding efforts denied them success.

Mayers survived a close run-out chance in the second over. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was guilty of dropping and missing a stumping opportunity to dismiss Hope in the same ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz beat Hope in the air but Nurul failed to hold onto the ball and complete the stumping. Later, replays showed that Hope had also nicked the ball.

Nasum Ahmed then nearly got his maiden ODI wicket when the umpire judged Hope caught behind. But the right-hander immediately reviewed the decision and replays showed that there was no outside edge.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment