Nasum claims maiden ODI wicket

Mosaddek Hossain and Nasum Ahmed took one wicket each to reduce West Indies to 41-2 after 15 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday

Mosaddek rattled the stumps of Kyle Mayers to break West Indies’ opening partnership for 27 in the 11th over.

Nasum then claimed his maiden ODI wicket in the 14th over by bowling out Shamarh Brooks for five to reduce the hosts to 39-2.