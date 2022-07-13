Nasum claims maiden ODI wicket

After 15 overs, Shai Hope and Brandon King are unbeaten on 17 and one respectively.
Earlier, Bangladesh had multiple chances to break the opening stand in the powerplay, but poor fielding efforts denied them success.
Mayers survived a close run-out chance in the second over. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was guilty of dropping and missing a stumping opportunity to dismiss Hope in the same ball.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz beat Hope in the air but Nurul failed to hold onto the ball and complete the stumping. Later, replays showed that Hope had also nicked the ball.
Nasum Ahmed then nearly got his maiden ODI wicket when the umpire judged Hope caught behind. But the right-hander immediately reviewed the decision and replays showed that there was no outside edge.
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0.