Taskin, Rony earn Bangladesh victory over Ireland in rain-hit T20

The rain paused the game for nearly two hours. But the weather eventually improved and Ireland was set a revised target of 104 from eight overs.
Chasing a challenging but definitely gettable target, Ireland got off to a thundering start, as their openers Paul Stirling and Ross Adair scored 32 runs from the first two overs.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud then stemmed the run flow by picking the wicket of Adair (13 off 10 balls) in the third over.
Taskin Ahmed then swung the tide in Bangladesh’s favour, picking up three wickets in his first over.
Taskin rattled Lorcan Tucker’s stumps in the first delivery and did the same against the dangerous Stirling just two balls later, removing him for 17 off eight balls.
Taskin struck once again in the following delivery, this time Shamim Hossain taking a catch at the boundary to remove George Dockrell for a golden duck.
Harry Tector struck three boundaries to take 16 runs from Mahmud’s second over.
But Shakib Al Hasan conceded just five runs and Mustafizur Rahman gave away seven runs in the sixth and seventh over respectively to leave 32 runs for Taskin to defend in the final over.
Taskin claimed his fourth wicket, Harry Tector (19 off 12 balls), and conceded just nine runs to secure a comfortable win for Bangladesh.
Earlier, the Bangladesh innings got off to a flying start after they were asked to bat first. Opening pair of Liton and Rony took 81 runs in the powerplay, the highest ever for a Bangladesh.
Their joint assault ended in the eighth over, when Liton, after hitting four fours and three sixes, got caught by Paul Stirling off Young.
Liton’s departure didn’t deter Rony, as he completed his half-century off 24 balls and formed a couple of more partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shamim worth 27 and 36 runs respectively.
Rony’s knock ended in the 14th over, when he got castled by pacer Graham Hume.
Hitting boundaries became difficult as the drizzle at the ZAC started getting heavier. Still skipper Shakib’s unbeaten 20 off 13 balls and Towhid Hridoy’s 13 off eight balls made sure Bangladesh crossed the 200-run mark before the umpires called for the covers.
With the win, Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20 will take place at the same ground on Wednesday.