Taskin, Rony earn Bangladesh victory over Ireland in rain-hit T20

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 22 runs in Duckworth and Lewis method in the first Twenty20 of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Bangladesh couldn’t play out their 20 overs due to rain and finished on 207-5 in 19.2 overs, thanks to a maiden half-century from Rony Talukdar and a whirlwind innings from Liton Das.

Rony made 67 off 38 balls, the third fastest fifty for a Bangladeshi, while Liton struck a quickfire 47 off 23 balls and Shamim Hossain chipped in with a 30 off 20 balls to take the Tigers over the 200-run mark in a T20I for the third time.