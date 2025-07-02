Asalanka’s ton lifts Sri Lanka to 244 despite Taskin’s four-for

Charith Asalanka struck a gritty century to guide Sri Lanka to 244 all out in 49.2 overs, despite a strong pace attack from Bangladesh led by Taskin Ahmed, who claimed four wickets in the opening ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka lost both openers early, with just 11 runs on the board.

Bangladesh's new-ball pair of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka in quick succession, exposing Sri Lanka's top order.

Tanzim removed Nissanka in the fourth over with a delivery that bounced more than expected and found the edge to Litton Das behind the stumps.