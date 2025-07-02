Asalanka’s ton lifts Sri Lanka to 244 despite Taskin’s four-for
Charith Asalanka struck a gritty century to guide Sri Lanka to 244 all out in 49.2 overs, despite a strong pace attack from Bangladesh led by Taskin Ahmed, who claimed four wickets in the opening ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.
After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka lost both openers early, with just 11 runs on the board.
Bangladesh's new-ball pair of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka in quick succession, exposing Sri Lanka's top order.
Tanzim removed Nissanka in the fourth over with a delivery that bounced more than expected and found the edge to Litton Das behind the stumps.
Taskin followed up in the next over, sending Madushka back for six with a sharp delivery that caught an inside edge.
Despite the early blows and another double setback before the 100-run mark, Sri Lanka found stability through their captain Asalanka.
He rebuilt the innings with composure, reaching his fifty and accelerating when needed. He shared crucial partnerships in the middle overs, keeping the scoreboard moving even as wickets fell at the other end.
Asalanka's innings ended in the final over when he attempted to clear the midwicket boundary off Taskin, only to be caught by Tanzim Sakib. He finished on 106.
Taskin was the best bowler for Bangladesh, ending with 4 for 47. Debutant Tanvir Islam and part-timer Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with a wicket each, while Tanzim bagged three.
Bangladesh's bowling effort could have been even stronger had Mustafizur Rahman not left the field injured during his seventh over. He bowled six overs before experiencing discomfort and leaving the field.