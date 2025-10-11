ICC Women's WC: New Zealand beat Bangladesh

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine continued her golden run of form with a gutsy 63 to help the Kiwis to their first win at the Women's World Cup as they crushed Bangladesh by 100 runs in Guwahati on Friday.

New Zealand, who last year won the T20 World Cup, had found the going tough on India's sluggish tracks, slipping to defeats in their first two games against defending champions Australia and South Africa.

But against Bangladesh, they finally hit their straps, led from the front by their talismanic skipper Devine who shared a 112-run partnership with Brooke Halliday who top-scored with 69.