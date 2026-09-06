Cricket

Mustafizur’s 10 best career moments, on his 31st birthday

Shawon Shaikh
Dhaka
Mustafizur RahmanFile photo

Happy birthday, Mustafizur Rahman. One of Bangladesh’s greatest-ever pace bowlers turns 31 today. He has been playing international cricket for 11 years, and his career is filled with memorable moments. On his birthday, here are the 10 best moments of Mustafizur’s career.

It started with Afridi
Mustafizur after dismissing Afridi.
AFP

24 April, 2015. Mustafizur’s first day in international cricket. The opponent was Pakistan. But this was the Pakistan of Shahid Afridi—‘Boom Boom’ was still a formidable force. And Mustafizur started with him.

Afridi became Mustafizur’s first international wicket. He later dismissed Mohammad Hafeez as well. He finished with two wickets for 20 runs in four overs. Sixteen of his 24 deliveries were dot balls. Bangladesh beat Pakistan after 16 years.

Dhoni’s collision and Mustafizur’s response
The incident involving Dhoni and Mustafizur is still widely discussed.
Video grab

Just two months after making his T20 debut, Mustafizur made his ODI debut on 18 June, 2015. He immediately made an impression, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. But because of his inexperience, he repeatedly stopped in the middle of his run-up. Rohit brought it to the umpire’s attention. Dhoni, without saying anything, walked straight into him.

The collision forced Mustafizur to leave the field for medical attention. After returning, he dismissed Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He finished his debut with five wickets for 50 runs, was named Player of the Match, and Bangladesh won.

Dismantling India
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza kisses Mustafizur.
AFP

Five wickets in the first match, six in the second. Eleven wickets in two games. He added another two in the third ODI. With 13 wickets in his first-ever series, Mustafizur was named Player of the Series.

His ability to trouble India’s star-studded batting lineup instantly made him the centre of attention.

A sensation in Test cricket too
Mustafizur clean-bowled de Kock.
AFP

Mustafizur went wicketless in his first 13 overs of his Test debut. It seemed he might have been brought into the format too soon. But magic arrived in the 14th over.

He dismissed Hashim Amla with the first ball and JP Duminy with the next. He missed out on a hat-trick but bowled Quinton de Kock with the fourth delivery. Three wickets in one over.

The match was drawn due to rain, but Mustafizur was named Player of the Match.

Cutter magic on the world stage
Mustafizur took five wickets for 22 runs against New Zealand.
AFP

At the 2016 T20 World Cup, Mustafizur took five wickets for 22 runs against New Zealand. Four of his victims, including Kane Williamson, were bowled.

He took nine wickets in three matches. After wreaking havoc with his cutters in the series against India, the ‘Cutter Master’ continued to shine at the World Cup. That performance helped earn him an opportunity in the IPL.

First IPL victims: de Villiers and Watson
AB de Villiers was Mustafizur’s first IPL victim.
BCCI

In his first IPL match, Mustafizur’s first victims were AB de Villiers and Shane Watson. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

The other five bowlers in the team conceded more than 12 runs per over, while Mustafizur’s economy rate was just 6.50.

The yorker that floored Russell
Even this was possible—Mustafizur’s delivery knocked Russell to the ground.
BCCI

The image remains vivid in cricket fans’ memories. Shakib Al Hasan was playing for Kolkata, while Mustafizur represented Hyderabad. A brilliant yorker from Mustafizur not only bowled Kolkata’s Andre Russell but also sent him tumbling onto the stumps.

That was the only real moment of excitement in the entire match.

The heart and soul of Hyderabad
The picture says it all—Mustafizur was the heart and soul of Hyderabad.
BCCI


Mustafizur played a role in every Sunrisers Hyderabad victory that season. He took 17 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 24.76, with an economy rate of just 6.90.

It was not just about the numbers. He played a role at key turning points in the team’s successful campaign. As a result, he became the first overseas player to win the IPL’s Emerging Player award. To this day, he remains the only overseas player to have received the honour.

20 wickets in his first World Cup
Mustafizur took 20 wickets in his first ODI World Cup.
AFP

His ODI World Cup debut was equally impressive. At the 2019 World Cup, he took 20 wickets in eight matches. He claimed five wickets against India and another five against Pakistan.

He finished the tournament as the fourth-highest wicket-taker.

A new Bangladesh record
Mustafizur took six wickets for 10 runs.
USA Cricket

In 2024, Mustafizur made history against the United States in Houston. No Bangladeshi bowler had previously taken six wickets in an international T20.

He took six wickets for just 10 runs in four overs. Mustafizur also holds the record for the most wickets by a Bangladeshi bowler in T20 internationals.

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