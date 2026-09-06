Mustafizur’s 10 best career moments, on his 31st birthday

24 April, 2015. Mustafizur’s first day in international cricket. The opponent was Pakistan. But this was the Pakistan of Shahid Afridi—‘Boom Boom’ was still a formidable force. And Mustafizur started with him.

Afridi became Mustafizur’s first international wicket. He later dismissed Mohammad Hafeez as well. He finished with two wickets for 20 runs in four overs. Sixteen of his 24 deliveries were dot balls. Bangladesh beat Pakistan after 16 years.