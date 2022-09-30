Tigers leave for NZ tri-series, T20 WC Friday

Bangladesh will get at least four matches in double-league basis tri-nation series and none more if they can manage to play the final.

The Tigers will take on Pakistan on 7 October and then face off New Zealand on 9 October. They will again lock horns with New Zealand and Pakistan on 12 and 13 October respectively. The entire tri-nation series will take place in Christchurch. The final will be on 14 October.

The Shakib-led side will then head to Australia where they will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October respectively. The practice matches will be held at the Alan Border Field in Brisbane.