Tigers leave for NZ tri-series, T20 WC Friday

Captain Shakib Al Hasan will join the side in New Zealand from the Caribbean islands. Shakib took part in the Caribbean Premier League for Guyana Amazon Warriors, who were eliminated from the tournament after losing the second qualifier against Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday.
No Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors and members of the selection panel will accompany the side in New Zealand.
Cricket operations chairman Jalal Younus and chief selector Minhajul Abedin will join the team in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh will get at least four matches in double-league basis tri-nation series and none more if they can manage to play the final.
The Tigers will take on Pakistan on 7 October and then face off New Zealand on 9 October. They will again lock horns with New Zealand and Pakistan on 12 and 13 October respectively. The entire tri-nation series will take place in Christchurch. The final will be on 14 October.
The Shakib-led side will then head to Australia where they will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October respectively. The practice matches will be held at the Alan Border Field in Brisbane.
Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October.
Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent teams India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both matches.
The Tigers are fresh of a clean sweep over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a two-match T20 series.