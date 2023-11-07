Ton-up Zadran takes Afghanistan to 291-5 against Australia

Ibrahim Zadran scored Afghanistan's first World Cup hundred as the tournament's surprise package team made 291-5 against five-time champions Australia in a group match in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old opener's 129 not out was the cornerstone of Afghanistan's highest World Cup total, surpassing their 288 against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.

It also left Australia facing a record chase, with the most they have made batting second to win a World Cup match their 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai.