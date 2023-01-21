Zakir, Hasan rewarded as BCB releases central contract list

Youngster Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud came under contract for the first time as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released the new contract list, which included a total of 21 cricketers for three formats of the cricket for the period of 1 January to 31 December 2023, reports BSS.

Zakir Hasan hit a century against India in Bangladesh last Test series at home and thereafter continued his form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20. Pacer Hasan Mahmud has been impressive since his debut in 2020.