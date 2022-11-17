Australia win toss, bowl against England in first match

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.
Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand.
After former captain Aaron Finch's decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.
Squads
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.
England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood and Olly Stone.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS).
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS).
Match referee: David Boon (AUS).