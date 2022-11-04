Little bags hat-trick but Williamson propels New Zealand to 185-6

Ireland bowler Joshua Little took a hat-trick but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 61 guided his side to 185-6 in their bid to seal a semifinal spot at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

New Zealand were cruising at 174-3 in the 19th over when the left-arm quick removed Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner on successive balls in Adelaide.

It was the second hat-trick of this edition of the World Cup after Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates against Sri Lanka in round one.