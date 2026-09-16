Bangladesh’s Nepal tour confirmed; three-match T20I series to honour flood victims

Bangladesh will travel to Nepal next March to play a three-match T20I series, with the tour now officially confirmed.

The matches will be played in Kathmandu on 26, 28 and 30 March next year. The series will be dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that recently hit Nepal.

Discussions about the series began at a meeting between State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque and Nepal’s ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari.