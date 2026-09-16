Bangladesh’s Nepal tour confirmed; three-match T20I series to honour flood victims
Bangladesh will travel to Nepal next March to play a three-match T20I series, with the tour now officially confirmed.
The matches will be played in Kathmandu on 26, 28 and 30 March next year. The series will be dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that recently hit Nepal.
Discussions about the series began at a meeting between State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque and Nepal’s ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari.
Ambassador Bhandari met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal today. They discussed arrangements for the T20I series as well as broader cricketing cooperation between the two countries.
The BCB sees the three matches as an opportunity to bring Bangladesh and Nepal together through cricket. In a statement, the board said the series would also provide an opportunity to convey a message of friendship and solidarity at a time of immense loss and mourning following the floods.
BCB president Tamim Iqbal also assured the Cricket Association of Nepal of continued cooperation and support for the development of cricket in Nepal.
The areas of cooperation will include exchange tours by the men’s and women’s teams, high-performance programmes, training and technical assistance, and other development initiatives.
Bangladesh have played Nepal twice in T20Is so far, winning both matches. Both were World Cup matches.