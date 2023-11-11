Bangladesh get past 250

- Mushfiq hits six
12 off the over
Miraz strikes a four through long leg in the fifth ball as he pulled the short one. Bangladesh 283-5 after 46 overs.
Four from Hridoy
45.3: The ball would be called wide but Hridoy found an edge and it went past the keeper
Zampa finishes with 2-32
Another great return from the highest wicket taker of the tournament. Bangladesh 271-5 after 45 overs.
10 off the over
Miraz picks up two fours. Bangladesh 267-5 after 44 overs.
Miraz gets off the mark with a four
42.3: Miraz takes a big strive and drive through cover
Mushfiq out
42.1: Zampa bowls a short one. Mushfiq tries to pull but held by Cummins at short mid wicket. Mushfiq out for 21 perhaps in his last innings. Bangladesh 251-5
Bangladesh reach 250
41.5: Towhid picks a single
Mushfiq hits six
41.3: Slog from the right-hander. clears his front-leg and hoicks it over mid-wicket
Bangladesh 239-4 after 40 overs
Hridoy 57 (64), Mushfiq 13 (14)
Hridoy reaches 50
38.2: Hridoy picks up a single against Stoinis to reach his first World Cup fifty
Mahmudullah run out
35.4: Hridoy drops the ball at off and Mahmudullah tried a quick single. Direct throw from cover fielder Labuschagne. Mahmudullah 32(28). Bangladesh 214-4
Mahmudullah hits four
34.4: Mahmudullah hits Cummins through fine leg. Bangladesh 211-3
Bangladesh 203/3 after 33 overs
Hridoy 42 (45), Mahmudullah 25 (19)
18 off the over
Mahmudullah ends the productive over with a single. Bangladesh 201-3 after 32.2 overs
Bangladesh reach 200
38.5: Full on the stumps. Driven to long-on for 2
Another six for Mahmudullah
third maximum for Mahmudullah. Clears his front leg, fetches this short ball from wide of off and tonks it for an 80-metre maximum over wide long-on
Mahmudullah hits Marsh for six
31.3: Length delivery just outside off and Mahmudullah hits through midwicket. Bangladesh 190-3
Bangladesh 180-3 after 30 overs
Hridoy 38 (39), Mahmudullah 8(6)
Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a six
26.3: Abbott bowls a short ball and Mahmudullah dispatched through mid-on just beating the fielder Warner. Bangladesh 178-3
Najmul run out needlessly
27.5: Moment of madness. Najmul attempted an impossible two and got out for 44. End of the 65-run stand. Bangladesh 170-3.
Najmul hits Zampa straight for four
26.3: A flighted delivery. Najmul comes down the wicket and plays a straight past the bowler
13 from Head over
Hridoy finishes the over with a four and a six. Bangladesh 161-2 after 25 overs.
Najmul scores four against Stoinis
21.2: Short of length ball, Najmul comes down the wicket and pulls over midwicket. Bangladesh 128-2.
Hridoy hits Zampa six
20.1: A quicker delivery on the boot, Hridoy comes down the track and hit over the cow corner. Bangladesh 120-2 after 20.1 overs
Litton out
16.4: Zampa tossed the ball, Litton tries a big shot through leg but held at long-on by Labuschagne. Litton out for 36 off 45. Bangladesh 106-2.
Bangladesh reach hundred
15.1: Litton puts Head to long-on and takes a single. Bangladesh reach 100.
Bangladesh 99-1 after 15 overs
Litton 35(43) and Najmul 14(14)
Tanzid out against run of play
11.2: Abbott pitched a short ball from over the wicket against the southpaw. The batter somehow lobbed the ball back to bowler for an easy catch. End of an entertaining opening stand. Tanzid out for 36(34). Bangladesh 76-1.
Tanzid plays two beautiful strokes
10:5: Tanzid plays a perfect baller's back drive that reached the boundary with one bounce. The next ball he pierced the offside field for another four. Bangladesh 75-0 after 11 overs.
Litton plays a silky drive
10:2: Marsh pitches a fuller delivery and Litton plays an effortless cover drive. That was all timing from the heaven!
Bangladesh 62-0 after 10 overs
Tanzid 28 (30), Litton 24(31)
Tanzid smashes an aesthetic shot
Over 8.1: Mitchell Marsh pitched the ball short. Tanzid came down the track with a leg up and smashed an aerial shot over mid-on for four. Reminding Lara! That brings 50 of Bangladesh.
Litton welcomes Abbott with three fours
Liton in exquisite touch. Second ball of the over: through cover, fifth ball between cover and point and the last ball through on side. All perfect timings. Bangladesh 48-0 after 8 overs
Tanzid scores another four
Tanzid nailed Hazlewood over mid-off.
Nine off Cummins over
Litton and Tanzid both scored a boundary each. Bangladesh 29-0 after 6 overs.
Bangladesh 20-0 after 5 overs
Steady start for openers. Litton on 8 (17), Tanzid 5 (13)
Australia captain Pat Cummins won toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first their last match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MCA International Stadium, Pune on Saturday.
Bangladesh brought Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed in in the playing IX, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan missing out.
Squad
Bangladesh
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
Australia
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood