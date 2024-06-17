Cricket

T20 World Cup

Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets

Lauderhill, United States
Shaheen Shah Afridi hits a 6 during the group A cricket match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on 16 June, 2024.AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets and then hit two sixes to win the game as Pakistan ended a disappointing T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win over Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland recovered from a poor start to make 106-9 with Gareth Delany making 31 off 19 balls and although Pakistan wobbled, captain Babar Azam's 32 off 34 balls steadied the ship and avoided another defeat.

Pakistan's shock defeat to the USA and loss to India meant they were already eliminated from second round contention before Sunday's final Group A game in Florida.

