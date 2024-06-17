T20 World Cup
Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets and then hit two sixes to win the game as Pakistan ended a disappointing T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win over Ireland on Sunday.
Ireland recovered from a poor start to make 106-9 with Gareth Delany making 31 off 19 balls and although Pakistan wobbled, captain Babar Azam's 32 off 34 balls steadied the ship and avoided another defeat.
Pakistan's shock defeat to the USA and loss to India meant they were already eliminated from second round contention before Sunday's final Group A game in Florida.