Bats, pads and other equipments stolen from Delhi Capitals luggage

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals players’ bats, pads and other cricketing equipments got stolen from their luggage after they landed at the Delhi Airport from Bangalore, as per sources.

Sources told ANI that the players learned about it a day later as kit bags from cargo came a day after. Almost all the players have lost their bats, with batter Yash Dhull losing at least five of his bats. The bats of foreign players lost cost Rs 1 Lakh each.