Bats, pads and other equipments stolen from Delhi Capitals luggage

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals players’ bats, pads and other cricketing equipments got stolen from their luggage after they landed at the Delhi Airport from Bangalore, as per sources.
Sources told ANI that the players learned about it a day later as kit bags from cargo came a day after. Almost all the players have lost their bats, with batter Yash Dhull losing at least five of his bats. The bats of foreign players lost cost Rs 1 Lakh each.
DC is currently deliberating as to how they can go about this issue and take help from the police.
Notably, Delhi Capitals is at the bottom place in the points table of IPL 2023. They have lost all of their five matches so far.
Delhi Capitals had lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 15 April.
The side's next match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the home ground of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 20 April.