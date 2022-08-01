Cricket

BCB president concerned over tight schedule ahead

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan Prothom Alo File Photo

Nazmul Hassan, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed his concern over the country's tight cricket schedule in the next four years FTP (future tour programme) cycle even though the number of matches they got brought smiles to the face of the policy makers of the board, BSS reports.

During the period of 2023-2027, Bangladesh will play 144 matches across three formats, which is the second highest behind West Indies's 146. Also Bangladesh will play 34 Test matches, which are highest for them in any FTP cycle.

The Tiger will play 59 ODIs and 51 T20I matches in this cycle. Apart from this there are global tournaments and continental competitions. Also some players may get chance to play franchise cricket.

"How can we play this many matches," Nazmul Hasan Hassan questioned while talking to the media on Sunday after returning to the country from ICC meeting.

"There were many decisions in the ICC meeting. One was about game distribution. There is FTP. We can't say it in details until it's officially announced.”

“As far as I know it will be be announced within a week. The way FTP is planned; I think our concern now is how to play so many matches? We've never have played such a high number of matches in any FTP cycle."

BCB policy makers have been talking about having separate teams according to the format for a long time. But their discussion was limited to paper till now. However, now they fear that there may be shortage of available players due to the extremely high number of matches ahead.

With backs to the wall, the BCB boss said that separate teams for every format and rotation policy will be introduced to deal with these problems.

"Now there is no way but to form a separate team for every format. A few players will be under so much pressure that there is no point in blaming them," Nazmul Hassan remarked.

A 'rotation policy' must be maintained to keep players fit for a long period of time, the BCB chief said.

"The team management has to keep multiple players in the same position. Only then we can handle the situation. BCB is preparing the 'A' team in that way," he said.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment