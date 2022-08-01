BCB president concerned over tight schedule ahead

Nazmul Hassan, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed his concern over the country's tight cricket schedule in the next four years FTP (future tour programme) cycle even though the number of matches they got brought smiles to the face of the policy makers of the board, BSS reports.

During the period of 2023-2027, Bangladesh will play 144 matches across three formats, which is the second highest behind West Indies's 146. Also Bangladesh will play 34 Test matches, which are highest for them in any FTP cycle.

The Tiger will play 59 ODIs and 51 T20I matches in this cycle. Apart from this there are global tournaments and continental competitions. Also some players may get chance to play franchise cricket.