Spinners, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series win

Tamim Iqbal played a captain’s knock after brilliant bowling displays from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed to guide Bangladesh to a convincing nine-wicket win over West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Guyana on Wednesday.

Tamim remained unbeaten on 50 while Liton Das gave him company with an unbeaten 32 off 27 balls to take the Tigers to 112-1 in just 20.3 overs.

Earlier, Miraz claimed 4-29, Nasum took 3-19 and were well supported by the rest of the bowlers as Bangladesh bundled out West Indies for just 108 in 35 overs after asking them to bat first.