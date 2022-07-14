Spinners, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series win

This is Bangladesh’s 10th straight ODI win over West Indies and their largest victory over the Caribbean side in terms of wickets in hand.
The bowlers had set the stage up by reducing West Indies to its second lowest total ever at home ODIs on a pitch that provided a lot of purchase for the spin bowlers.
Najmul Hossain Shanto was promoted to open the innings alongside Tamim in place on Liton, in a bid to not expose Liton, a right-hander, to the Caribbean left-arm spinners.
The plan worked as Tamim and Shanto formed a steady 48-run opening partnership. The stand ended when Shanto’s wild hoick against Gudakesh Motie backfired and was caught by Akeal Hosein.
After that, Tamim and Liton formed an unbeaten 60-run partnership for the second wicket to finish the match inside 21 overs. Tamim rightfully hit a boundary to seal the win and complete his half-century.
Earlier, Bangladesh had to wait till the 11th over for a breakthrough, which came when Mosaddek rattled the stumps of Kyle Mayers for 17 to break opening partnership for 27.
Bangladesh had multiple chances to break the opening stand in the powerplay, but poor fielding efforts denied them success.
Mayers survived a close run-out chance in the second over. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was then guilty of dropping and missing a stumping opportunity to dismiss Hope in the same ball.
Miraz beat Hope in the air but Nurul failed to hold onto the ball and complete the stumping. Later, replays showed that Hope had also nicked the ball.
Nasum Ahmed then nearly got his maiden ODI wicket when the umpire judged Hope caught behind. But the right-hander immediately reviewed the decision and replays showed that there was no outside edge.
Nasum finally got the reward for his disciplined bowling in the 14th over, bowling out Shamarh Brooks for five to reduce the hosts to 39-2.
Nasum then struck twice inside three deliveries in the 18th over, first getting the wicket of Hope and just one ball later bowling out West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran for a first ball duck.
Rovman Powell and Brandon King then tried to steady the innings. But their 24-run partnership for the fifth wicket ended in the 26th over when Powell’s attempt to hit a big shot off Shoriful Islam resulted in him giving a simple catch to Mahmudullah.
After Powell’s departure for 13, King’s dogged innings of 11 off 44 balls also came to an end, when Miraz went through his defences.
Things took a turn for the worse for the hosts, when Akeal Hosein got run out for two in the very next delivery.
Bangladesh looked primed to bowl out West Indies for a below 100 total for the first time in an away ODI when Miraz struck in consecutive deliveries to reduce the hosts to 86-9.
Keemo Paul, who top-scored with 25, and Gudakesh Motie then staged a late fightback to take the total over 100.
Their 22-run stand finally ended when Miraz trapped Motie lbw for six to complete the rout.
Bangladesh dropped pacer Taskin Ahmed and picked all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain in his place. This is the first time Bangladesh is playing with less than three pacers in an ODI since 2018.
The third and final ODI will take place on 16 July at the same venue.