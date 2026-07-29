How long will Nahid Rana’s disappointment last?

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain have all fuelled Bangladesh’s dream of producing genuinely fast bowlers. In Test cricket, teams benefit greatly from pace bowlers who can unsettle batters with sharp bouncers.

However, injuries ended Mashrafe’s Test career long before he retired from international cricket. Although he continued playing international cricket until 2020, he made his final Test appearance in 2009.

Even so, Mashrafe still holds the record as Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker among pace bowlers in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Taskin and Ebadot continue battling injuries to remain in international cricket.