Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for fiery altercation

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the code of conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held in Lucknow on Monday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and the Lucknow Super Giants’ team mentor admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.