Bangladesh aim to avert ODI whitewash against Afghanistan

With an aim to avoid an ignominious whitewash in the One Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the third and final match at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Tuesday.

The match will start at 6:00 pm (Bangladesh Time) and will be aired live on T-sports and Nagorik TV.

Bangladesh conceded a five-wicket defeat in the first ODI before tasting another crushing defeat in the second match by 81 runs after being bundled out for 109, giving Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead.