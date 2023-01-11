Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 261 after Conway hundred in second ODI

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 261 all out Wednesday after opener Devon Conway hit a century in the second day-night international in Karachi.

Nawaz finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong 183 for one in 29.5 overs to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries.