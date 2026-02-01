Litton’s Dhumketu, Najmul’s Durbar, Akbar’s Durdanto, who is in which team?

Bangladesh will not feature in this year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup. To ensure players don’t remain off the field for too long, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is organising a new tournament. For the ‘Adamya Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026’, the board today, Friday, announced the squads for three teams.

The three sides—Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI and Durdanto XI—will compete for a total prize pool of around Tk 25 million along with match fees.

National T20 captain Litton Das will lead Dhumketu XI, which has been formed mainly from 13 players selected for the T20 World Cup squad. Test captain Najmul Hossain will head Durbar XI, while U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali will take charge of Durdanto XI.