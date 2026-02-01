Adamya Bangladesh T20 Cup
Litton’s Dhumketu, Najmul’s Durbar, Akbar’s Durdanto, who is in which team?
Bangladesh will not feature in this year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup. To ensure players don’t remain off the field for too long, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is organising a new tournament. For the ‘Adamya Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026’, the board today, Friday, announced the squads for three teams.
The three sides—Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI and Durdanto XI—will compete for a total prize pool of around Tk 25 million along with match fees.
National T20 captain Litton Das will lead Dhumketu XI, which has been formed mainly from 13 players selected for the T20 World Cup squad. Test captain Najmul Hossain will head Durbar XI, while U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali will take charge of Durdanto XI.
Mohammad Salauddin will serve as head coach of Dhumketu XI, assisted by Mohammad Ashraful. Durbar XI will be managed by Mizanur Rahman and Tushar Imran, while Hannan Sarkar and Rajin Saleh will act as coach and assistant coach of Durdanto XI.
All matches at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium will be played under floodlights. The group stage matches are scheduled for 5, 6 and 7 February, with the final on 9 February. Beyond the on-field action, spectators can enjoy colourful cultural programmes every day from 4:00 pm, with matches starting at 6:00 pm.
Tickets for the Eastern Gallery cost Tk 100. North and South Stand tickets are Tk 200, Club House Tk 500, and Grand Stand tickets are Tk 1,000.