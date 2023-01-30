Towhid, Zakir dazzle in Sylhet

Towhid and Zakir joined hands at the middle in the fifth over and batted together for 65 balls where the duo added 114 runs.

Towhid, the aggressor of the two, hit nine fours in a masterful innings while Zakir hit two fours and cleared the ropes for six runs four times.

Pacer Nahid Rana broke the rollicking partnership by getting Towhid caught at extra-cover in the 16th over.