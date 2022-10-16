Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

De Leede, an all-rounder who is a pace bowler, led the charge with his three wickets to keep down the UAE to 111-8.
Electing to bat, the UAE batsmen survived the disciplined Dutch attack albeit scoring slowly as they reached 85-2 in 15 overs with Muhammad Waseem making 41 before falling to pace spearhead Fred Klaassen.
The wicket triggered a collapse as de Leede struck three times in the 19th over as the UAE slipped from 91-2 and managed just 26 runs in the final five overs.
In reply, Vikramjit Singh got out for 10 but Max O'Dowd hit 23 off 18 balls to get the team off to a quick start.
Junaid bowled O'Dowd in the sixth over and the Netherlands suddenly lost wickets in a heap to lose control of their modest chase.
Junaid struck twice in the space of three balls including Tom Cooper (8) and Roelof van der Merwe (0) and nearly had a third when skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan dropped a catch at cover.
The spill proved costly as Edwards and Tim Pringle put on 27 runs and sneaked home in the final over.