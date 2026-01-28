Uncertainty looms: What will Bangladesh cricketers do during T20 World Cup?

“There is a ground close to my home. I go there and try to maintain my fitness. There is no news of any matches!”

Where he was supposed to be and where he is now; where he was meant to play and where he is currently playing! Does this not all sound rather confusing?

The confusion disappears once it is revealed that the speaker was a member of Bangladesh’s 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The Bangladeshi cricketer did not wish to be named.

However, even without disclosing his identity, his frustration reflects the current stagnation in Bangladesh cricket.