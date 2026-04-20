Rubel given BCB farewell after announcing retirement

Former Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain was accorded a farewell by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Monday less than a week after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Rubel, who last represented the Bangladesh national cricket team in April 2021, called time on his international career through a social media post after remaining out of the side for an extended period.

The BCB arranged the felicitation ahead of the second ODI between Bangladesh and the New Zealand in Mirpur, with several board officials present.