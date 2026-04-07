BCB's current Board of Directors dissolved, Tamim chief of ad hoc committee
The National Sports Council has dissolved the current Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
This was announced this afternoon at a press conference by the NSC’s Director of Sports, Aminul Ehsan. Earlier, he presented the report of the committee formed by the NSC.
At the press conference, Aminul Ehsan said that an 11-member ad hoc committee has been formed for a three-month term, led by Tamim Iqbal. The ICC has also been informed via email about the dissolution of the current board, and the names of the ad hoc committee members have been sent as well.
The other members of the ad hoc committee are: Rashna Imam, Mirza Yasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Minhajul Abedin, Athar Ali Khan, Tanzil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam, and Fahim Sinha.
More to follow…