Bangladesh to bowl first against Ireland in truncated 2nd ODI

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in the rain truncated second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Country Ground in Chelmsford, England on Friday.
Much like the first ODI, which ended in a no result, rain played a part in the second ODI as well, as it pushed back the starting time of the match by two hours.
Due to the rain delay, the match has been reduced to a 45-over-a-side contest.
Bangladesh batters found life difficult when they had to bat first in similar conditions in the first ODI. So, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had no doubts in his mind when he won the toss and chose to give his pacers the first go at the wicket in Chelmsford.
The Tigers would be hoping that their three-pronged pace attack of Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud will deliver the goods against Ireland.
Both teams have gone in with an unchanged XI.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little