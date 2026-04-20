New Zealand opt to bat again as Bangladesh face another chase

For the second match in a row, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first, forcing Bangladesh to chase once again. Bangladesh have struggled significantly in run chases in recent years—managing just one win in their last eight attempts.

That lone success came against Pakistan, when Bangladesh successfully chased a modest target of 114.

The match also brought a major personal milestone for Litton Das, who is playing his 100th One Day International, becoming the 14th Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the landmark.

Before the toss, teammates Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz honoured him in the team huddle by presenting him with a commemorative cap.