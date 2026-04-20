2nd ODI
New Zealand opt to bat again as Bangladesh face another chase
For the second match in a row, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first, forcing Bangladesh to chase once again. Bangladesh have struggled significantly in run chases in recent years—managing just one win in their last eight attempts.
That lone success came against Pakistan, when Bangladesh successfully chased a modest target of 114.
The match also brought a major personal milestone for Litton Das, who is playing his 100th One Day International, becoming the 14th Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the landmark.
Before the toss, teammates Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz honoured him in the team huddle by presenting him with a commemorative cap.
Soumya Sarkar returns after six months
Bangladesh also welcomed back Soumya Sarkar, who returned to the ODI side after a six-month absence. His last appearance came in October 2025 against the West Indies.
Soumya replaces Afif Hossain in the only change to the Bangladesh XI. New Zealand, meanwhile, kept their winning combination unchanged from the first ODI.
Rubel Hossain honoured in emotional farewell
Former fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who retired from international cricket on 15 April, was formally given a farewell tribute by the Bangladesh Cricket Board before the start of play.
Players and support staff gathered on the field, where Rubel arrived with his son. BCB officials, including president Tamim Iqbal and ad-hoc committee members, were present during the ceremony. He was presented with a commemorative plaque and framed jerseys from his international career.
In a brief address, pacer Taskin Ahmed recalled Rubel’s famous spell in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal against England, where he took two wickets in two balls to seal a historic win. Rubel, in turn, thanked his teammates and reflected on his international journey.
In a symbolic moment, he walked to the centre of the ground with his son, touched the pitch, and then returned to the boundary—bringing a quiet close to his international chapter.