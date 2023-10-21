Dhaka division beat Sylhet by 7 wkts

Dhaka Division earned the second successive victory in a Tier-1 match of the four-day National Cricket League (NCL), beating Sylhet Division by seven wickets on the third day at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura on Saturday, reports UNB.
Dhaka made a good start, beating Rangpur Division by 23 runs in the first match held in Mirpur last week.
Sylhet Division, having 212 runs in the first innings, resumed the 2nd innings on the 3rd day (Saturday) with 22 runs for 1 and were all out cheaply for 116 runs, giving an easy target of 73 runs for Dhaka.
Dhaka, which scored 256 runs in the first innings, resumed the second innings Saturday morning with a small target and won the match comfortably, scoring 75 runs for the loss of three wickets in just 18.2 overs.
Nazmul Islam of Dhaka Division was adjudged the man of the grabbing seven wickets-two wickets in the first innings and five wickets in the second innings.
In the day's other Tier-1 NCL match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Rangpur Division( 119 and 278/6) is leading by 224 runs against Dhaka Metropolis (173) on the day.
In the Tier-2 match in Sylhet, Chattagram Division (242 and 38/3) are trailing by five runs against Khulna Division (285) on the day.
In another Tier-2 match in Rajshahi, hosts Rajshahi Division (209 and 75/2) are leading by 51 runs against Barisal Division (233) on the day.