Dhaka division beat Sylhet by 7 wkts

Dhaka Division earned the second successive victory in a Tier-1 match of the four-day National Cricket League (NCL), beating Sylhet Division by seven wickets on the third day at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura on Saturday, reports UNB.

Dhaka made a good start, beating Rangpur Division by 23 runs in the first match held in Mirpur last week.

Sylhet Division, having 212 runs in the first innings, resumed the 2nd innings on the 3rd day (Saturday) with 22 runs for 1 and were all out cheaply for 116 runs, giving an easy target of 73 runs for Dhaka.