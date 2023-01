Sylhet bowl first against Chattogram after confusion over match time

Sylhet Strikers won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chattogram Challengers in the opening match of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

According to the original schedule of BPL 2023, the day matches on Fridays were supposed to begin at 2:30pm. On the other days of the week, the first match would start at 2:00pm.

However at 12:30pm on Friday, BCB sent out a press release, announcing they have changed the schedule and the day game on Fridays will also begin on 2:00pm.