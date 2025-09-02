So, will Aminul contest against Tamim for the position of BCB President?

"I came to play a quick T20 innings"—this is what Aminul Islam said about three months ago when he took charge as the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

At the time, he also mentioned that he had no plans to remain with the board for a long period.

However, Aminul's stance seems to have changed recently. Just a few days ago, he stated that he would have no objection to becoming BCB President again if nominated as a director by the National Sports Council.

While visiting the Sylhet District Stadium, Aminul told reporters that he is also interested in contesting the election for the position of director.

The BCB Board of Directors election is scheduled for the first week of October—this was officially announced yesterday, Monday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.