So, will Aminul contest against Tamim for the position of BCB President?
"I came to play a quick T20 innings"—this is what Aminul Islam said about three months ago when he took charge as the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
At the time, he also mentioned that he had no plans to remain with the board for a long period.
However, Aminul's stance seems to have changed recently. Just a few days ago, he stated that he would have no objection to becoming BCB President again if nominated as a director by the National Sports Council.
While visiting the Sylhet District Stadium, Aminul told reporters that he is also interested in contesting the election for the position of director.
The BCB Board of Directors election is scheduled for the first week of October—this was officially announced yesterday, Monday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
Within the next couple of days, current President Aminul is expected to recommend names for a three-member election commission. Once that is done, preparations for the BCB election will begin in full swing.
There is widespread curiosity among cricket fans in the country about who is interested in running for the presidency.
Former national team captain Tamim Iqbal, in an interview with a daily newspaper a few days ago, said: “If you ask whether I will contest in the BCB election—what I can say is that there's a very good chance. I'm running this time. I’ve invested in cricket and am involved with two clubs. I will definitely be a councillor.”
Tamim also has aspirations to become president, provided he can first secure a position as a director.
A total of 25 BCB directors are elected from various levels, including clubs, divisional sports associations, and the National Sports Council. The president is then elected by a vote of these directors.
When asked today in Sylhet whether he is interested in becoming president again, Aminul said, "The board has already announced that we (BCB) will hold elections in the first week of October, and it will be a proper election. Here (at BCB), the president is not directly elected; directors are elected—that is the primary focus, and I will try to secure a position there.
Later, if the opportunity arises, I will try in any way possible to serve Bangladesh."
This implies that this time, the contest for the BCB presidency could involve two former captains of the national team.
There has been talk for a long time about regional cricket associations in Bangladesh cricket. Although activities had started, after the political changes on 5 August last year, progress has largely stalled.
Speaking to reporters in Sylhet, Aminul promised that these activities would resume soon.