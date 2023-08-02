Afif’s participation in Global T20 Canada thwarted by visa issues

Despite securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Afif Hossain was unable to take part in the franchise tournament Global Twenty20 Canada due to visa issues, reports news agency UNB.
The Southpaw was scheduled to fly to Canada on 30 July but he couldn’t obtain his visa in time.
As the tournament is set to conclude on 6 August, Afif has decided not to go and instead join the BCB fitness camp in Mirpur.
Afif was supposed to play for Surrey Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Liton Das is participating in the Global T20 Canada, and Shakib Al Hasan also took part in the tournament before joining the Lankan Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka.
Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy and Mohammad Mithun are currently busy playing in the LPL.
The preliminary team that started a fitness camp at Mirpur will undergo a Yo-Yo Test this week. Following the fitness assessment, the selection committee will finalise the team for the Asia Cup.