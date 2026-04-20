Incredible Nahid fifer dismisses New Zealand for 198
Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a fiery spell of pace bowling to claim 5-32 as New Zealand were bowled out for 198 in 48.4 overs in the second ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, handing Bangladesh a strong chance to level the three-match series.
After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bat first, but his side struggled to cope with Nahid’s express pace on a slow and uneven surface. Bangladesh came into the match trailing 1-0 following a 26-run defeat in the opening game.
Opener Nick Kelly stood tall with a composed 83 off 102 balls, striking 14 fours to register his maiden fifty-plus score in ODIs and guide the visitors close to the 200-mark.
However, he received little support from the rest of the batting line-up, with no other batter crossing 20.
New Zealand began cautiously on a sluggish pitch where the ball frequently kept low, making stroke-play extremely difficult.
Nahid made the early breakthrough, clocking 144.7 kph to dismiss Henry Nicholls. He struck again in his next over to remove Will Young, before Latham edged one behind to wicketkeeper Liton Das, giving Soumya Sarkar his only wicket after returning to the side in place of Afif Hossain.
Despite Kelly’s resistance, Nahid continued to rip through the middle order with pace and aggression.
Shoriful Islam eventually removed Kelly with a short-pitched delivery and later dismissed Blair Tickner to finish with 2-32.
Nahid completed his second ODI five-wicket haul by clean bowling Jayden Lennox for a duck.
He nearly had a sixth when Will O’Rourke survived a review, but Taskin Ahmed later dismissed him to wrap up the innings.