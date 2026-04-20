Incredible Nahid fifer dismisses New Zealand for 198

Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a fiery spell of pace bowling to claim 5-32 as New Zealand were bowled out for 198 in 48.4 overs in the second ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, handing Bangladesh a strong chance to level the three-match series.

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bat first, but his side struggled to cope with Nahid’s express pace on a slow and uneven surface. Bangladesh came into the match trailing 1-0 following a 26-run defeat in the opening game.

Opener Nick Kelly stood tall with a composed 83 off 102 balls, striking 14 fours to register his maiden fifty-plus score in ODIs and guide the visitors close to the 200-mark.