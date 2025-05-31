Bangladesh lose T20 series as Pakistan win 2nd T20
Bangladesh tasted a crushing 57-run defeat to Pakistan in the second T20 International, which confirmed their series defeat with a game to spare at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
The third match, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday turned to be a match for them to avoid an ignominious whitewash.
Chasing a victory target of 202, Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in 19 overs, with No. 9 batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib bringing up his maiden half-century.
In the first match, Bangladesh suffered a 37-run defeat while chasing the same target.
The outcome of the match showed that their performance went downhill spiral further. Only three batters could reach double digits with No.9 batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib, primarily a bowler, hitting highest 50 off 31 with one four and five sixes.
His effort saved the side from ultimate blushes as the side looked destined to a more crushing defeat.
He came to bat when Bangladesh’s hope for a series leveling victory was completely shattered as they were reduced to 110-8.
Tanzim added 34 run with Hasan Mahmud before being out in the last ball of the 19th over. The last batter Shoriful Islam was absent hurt after suffering an injury blow while bowling.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave the side another rapid start when his partner Parvez Hossain Emon was again dismissed for cheaply, making just 8 this time.
When Emon was removed, Bangladesh already got 44 runs in just fourth over, thanks to Tanzid’s pyrotechnique.
However immediate next over, Tanzid was dismissed by Fahim Ashraf and Bangladesh then found them in wanting.
Skipper Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy were dismissed in single digit figure before Mehidy Hasan Miraz who returned to the T20 side for the first time since December last year scored 23.
But his inning couldn’t give the side a stability as the lower middle order were undone by legspinner Abrar Ahmed who finished with 3-19 in four overs.
Tanzim counterattacked to reduce the margin of the defeat.
Eight Pakistani bowlers bowled in this match and all got wicket except captain Salman Agha who bowled two overs for 20 runs.
Pakistan compiled a hefty 201-6, riding on half-centuries from opener Shahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz.
Farhan who replaced Fakhar Zaman at the top of the batting order blasted a brilliant 41 ball-74, an innings laced with four fours and six sixes.
Nawaz utilized the platform set by Farhan astutely to remain not out on 51 off 26, clobbering two fours and three sixes.
Mohammad Haris was the other notable scorer with 41 off 25, an innings decorated with four fours and two sixes.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub who trapped run out for just 4 but Farhan and Haris kept the side flowing, sharing 103-run partnership.
Both Haris and Farhan were dismissed in quick succession, giving Bangladesh some respite.
At this phase, Bangladesh bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to stifle Pakistan to some extent but Nawaz came up with whirlwind batting show to push the score past 200.
Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped two wickets apiece for Bangladesh but both were generous in leaking runs.
Miraz completed his four overs quota but went wicketless after giving away 38 runs.