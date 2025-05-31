Bangladesh lose T20 series as Pakistan win 2nd T20

Bangladesh tasted a crushing 57-run defeat to Pakistan in the second T20 International, which confirmed their series defeat with a game to spare at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The third match, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday turned to be a match for them to avoid an ignominious whitewash.

Chasing a victory target of 202, Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in 19 overs, with No. 9 batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib bringing up his maiden half-century.