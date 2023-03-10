Shakib wants to transform Bangladesh into a team for all conditions

Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan wants to transform the Tigers into a side that can excel in the 20-over format in every condition and type of wicket.

The Shakib-led Bangladesh team pulled off a convincing six-wicket win over England in the first T20 of the three-match series in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday, which is Bangladesh’s first ever win over the English side in the shortest format.