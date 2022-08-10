A forgotten fear returns after 21 years

The walls of the press-conference room at the Harare Sports Club ground are wrapped in memorials. The pictures hung in the wall tell the history of cricket in Zimbabwe.

A picture hung at one of those walls caught my attention. It was taken during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2001. That was Bangladesh’s first ever tour to Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh was under the leadership of Naimur Rahman and Heath Streak was the captain of Zimbabwe. The presence of players like Grant Flower, Andy Flower, Douglas Marillier, Bryan Strang and Deon Ebrahim added to the importance of the image.