Bangladesh struggle under new ICC rules: Batting collapses, bowling leaks runs

Swing is increasing, but the runs conceded per wicket are not declining; instead, they are rising. The run rate conceded per over is also on an upward trend. The batters are faring no better. The scoring rate is slowing down towards the end of innings. Yet, taking advantage of the same rules, many other teams are finding success with the ball and discovering new ways to score runs with the bat.

The ICC’s new rules in ODI cricket have become something of a strange puzzle for Bangladesh. The bowlers are generating more swing but failing to turn it into wickets or restrict the opposition's scoring. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's batters are struggling to cope with their opponents' reverse swing.

The latest example of this puzzle came last Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh lost to Zimbabwe by 99 runs in the tri-nation series. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 271 for 8. In reply, Bangladesh's innings ended inside 34 overs at 172.