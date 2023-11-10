Australia to take late call on Maxwell for World Cup clash with Bangladesh

Australia will take a late call on Glenn Maxwell's participation in their World Cup game against Bangladesh after the all-rounder batted through severe cramps to script an improbable win over Afghanistan, bowling coach Daniel Vettori said on Friday.

Maxwell endured cramps in his calf, shin, hamstring and toes before experiencing back spasms in Mumbai on Tuesday but made an outrageous double-century to help Australia beat the Asian side and reach the semi-finals, where they will face South Africa.

"He's definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. We all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So I think today's a big day, see how he pulls up," Vettori told reporters before Saturday's pool game in Pune.