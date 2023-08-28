Oval Invincibles win men’s Hundred tournament

Oval Invincibles won the men’s edition of The Hundred for the first time as they recovered from a rocky start to beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

Reduced to 34-5 in their innings, the Invincibles hit back thanks to dashing displays from Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham.

Curran and New Zealand all-rounder Neesham shared an unbeaten partnership of 127, which ranks as the highest for any wicket in the history of the men’s Hundred.

Curran was the catalyst with five sixes in his 67 not out from 34 balls, while Neesham added an unbeaten 57 from 33 balls as the Invincibles reached 161-5 from their 100 balls.