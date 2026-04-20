Nahid Rana stars as Bangladesh down New Zealand to level series at 1-1

Pace sensation Nahid Rana took 5-32 to lead Bangladesh to a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second one-day international and level the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday.

Rana registered his second five-wicket ODI haul as Bangladesh bundled out New Zealand for 198, a total they overhauled with 14.3 overs to spare in Dhaka.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who top-scored with 76, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, retired hurt on 50, steered the hosts to 199-4 in 35.3 overs, setting up a series decider on Thursday in Chattogram.

Bangladesh suffered early blows with opener Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar out for eight apiece, but Tanzid hit back with an aggressive counter-attack that hauled the hosts to 67 in 10 overs.