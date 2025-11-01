Ashraf, Mirza skittle South Africa as Pakistan win 2nd T20

The win levelled the series at 1-1 after South Africa won the first match in Rawalpindi by 55 runs on Tuesday. The third and final match is in Lahore on Saturday.

Ayub's 38-ball burst featured six fours and five sixes, the last coming off Donovan Ferreira to seal the victory, with Babar Azam also not out on 11.

Pakistan raced to 54 in the seventh over with Sahibzada Farhan smashing three sixes as he made 28 before he was trapped leg-before by Corbin Bosch.

Azam became the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals, surpassing India batsman Rohit Sharma's total of 4,231 in 159 games. Azam now has 4,234 in 130 matches.