Cricket

Tamim elected BCB president

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unopposedShamsul Hoque

Former national team captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unopposed.

Earlier in the day, he was elected as a director of the BCB with the highest vote in the elections to the Board of Directors, the election commission said on Sunday afternoon.

Fahim Sinha has been elected as Vice-President to the apex body of cricket in the country.

Though two were supposed to be elected as the vice-president, the election commission informed the media name of Fahim Sinha only.

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