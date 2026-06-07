Tamim elected BCB president
Former national team captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unopposed.
Earlier in the day, he was elected as a director of the BCB with the highest vote in the elections to the Board of Directors, the election commission said on Sunday afternoon.
Fahim Sinha has been elected as Vice-President to the apex body of cricket in the country.
Though two were supposed to be elected as the vice-president, the election commission informed the media name of Fahim Sinha only.