Bangladesh lose 7 wickets, lead by 301 at lunch

Bangladesh took the lead past 300 but lost seven wickets at lunch of the fourth day in their first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand at Sylhet International Stadium on Friday.

The morning session saw sluggish cricket from both sides as Bangladesh played too many rash shots to lose four more wickets but New Zealand could get even more had their fielders not dropped catches.

Bangladesh went to lunch on 308-7, a lead of 301 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Naeem Islam not out on 32 and three respectively.

Overnight centurion Najmul Hossain could add only one more run before he got out for 105 just in the second over of the day when he tickled a Tim Southee leg-side delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.