Bangladesh lose 7 wickets, lead by 301 at lunch

Bangladesh took the lead past 300 but lost seven wickets at lunch of the fourth day in their first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand at Sylhet International Stadium on Friday.
The morning session saw sluggish cricket from both sides as Bangladesh played too many rash shots to lose four more wickets but New Zealand could get even more had their fielders not dropped catches.
Bangladesh went to lunch on 308-7, a lead of 301 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Naeem Islam not out on 32 and three respectively.
Overnight centurion Najmul Hossain could add only one more run before he got out for 105 just in the second over of the day when he tickled a Tim Southee leg-side delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Another overnight batter Mushfiqur Rahim could be out in the very next over but Blundell failed to grab the catch that came from the batter's outside edge thanks to a lovely tossed up and turning delivery from left-arm spinner Aijaz Patel.
After the reprieve, Mushfiq reached his fifty and debutant Shahadat Hossain started playing some eye-catching boundaries before the latter was trapped in front by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for 18.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Mushfiq, started playing shots and got a life when he went down the track and fielder Henry Nicholls claimed a catch at mid-off. But as the fielder dived and the ball went underneath him the shadow made enough doubt for the third umpire to give his verdict in favour of the batter.
Miraz got another reprieve when he edged Patel but neither Blundell nor Daryll Mitchell at slip could hold that.
However, Patel got an even bigger scalp next ball. As the batters rotated strike, Mushfiq faced the fourth ball of the 85th over and completely failed to read the well flighted delivery that hit his pad. Mushfiq, who was on 67, took a review but the replay showed it was a plumb leg-before.
Nurul Hasan came in and he also looked to be in a hurry. He got a life when he dabbed a Glenn Phillips delivery but Mithcell grassed at the slip. However, in the next over of Phillip, Nurul came down the track just to lob a catch to the bowler and dismissed for 10.