Rain delays toss in Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match
Rain delays toss in Bangladesh’s important T20 World Cup encounter against Netherlands at Arnos Vale ground at Kingstown in St Vincent.
Bangladesh and Netherlands both have won one match each from their first two matches.
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets and were defeated by four runs to South Africa while the Netherlands were beaten by South Africa by four wickets after beating Nepal by six wickets.
The winners of today’s game will be within a touching distance of super eights.
Although deemed as stronger team the Netherlands, Bangladesh have a mixed record against the team in shorter versions of the game (ODIs and T20Is). The head to head record between the two teams is 4-3.
The Netherlands defeated Bangladesh in the last ODI World Cup in India. The tigers beat the Dutch by nine runs in 2022 World Cup.