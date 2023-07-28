Australia take the slow road to frustrate England

Australia advanced cautiously to 115-2 at lunch on day two of the final Ashes test against England at The Oval on Friday, trailing the hosts by 168 runs.

Resuming on 61-1, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne adopted a no-risk approach, adding only 21 in the first 12 overs before the latter was brilliantly caught by Joe Root at first slip off Mark Wood for nine.