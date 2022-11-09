Babar Azam due 'something special' in semi-final: Hayden

Pakistan's best is yet to come and struggling skipper Babar Azam is due "something very special" in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, team mentor Matthew Hayden warned.

The 2009 champions only scraped into the knockouts when the Netherlands unexpectedly defeated South Africa and Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to secure their second successive last-four berth.

Former Australia opener Hayden, who was batting coach for Pakistan at the last World Cup and appointed team mentor for this edition, said they planned to make the most of their second chance.

"When the Netherlands beat South Africa it was a significant moment for us, a very significant moment for the team in general around reaching its potential," he said on the eve of the semi-final in Sydney.